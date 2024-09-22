ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Down 4.3%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 92,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,509,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $28,728,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 121.7% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 105,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

