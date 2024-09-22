Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,385.82 and last traded at $1,392.17. 18,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 134,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,443.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,375.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,701.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $9,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

