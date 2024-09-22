Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Down 4.1%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $195.95 and last traded at $196.04. 289,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,560,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

