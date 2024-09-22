Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.75. 232,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 938,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,434.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,796,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,626,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,434.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,639 shares of company stock worth $2,676,719. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

