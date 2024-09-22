Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 6.8% Higher

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 26,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 384,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
About Skyharbour Resources
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
