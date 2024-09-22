Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $203.00 and last traded at $203.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.52.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

