Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 9,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 889,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $782.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.