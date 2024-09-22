Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Up 3.5%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.87. 462,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,850,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.21%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

