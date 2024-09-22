Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 47,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 130,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Cybin Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Cybin Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cybin stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Cybin Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.