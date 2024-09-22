Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 47,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 130,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 0.50.
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
