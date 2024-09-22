Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $16.40 to $16.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sinclair traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 102,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 418,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the first quarter worth $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 37.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 1,039.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $970.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

