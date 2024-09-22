MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 3.3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $48.65. 190,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,048,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

