Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

LVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $488.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

