HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 3.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 254,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,418,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $997.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in HUYA by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HUYA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,066,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

