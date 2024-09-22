Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 1,391,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,114,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 24.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 63.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,043 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.