Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,544 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Advantage were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in First Advantage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,898 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Advantage by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Advantage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in First Advantage by 155.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in First Advantage by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

