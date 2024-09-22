World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of World Acceptance worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 89.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Stock Down 3.3 %

WRLD stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $721.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.39.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,665.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

