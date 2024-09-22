Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Saul Centers worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Down 1.4 %

BFS opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.29). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.