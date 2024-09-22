Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,233 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 792,276 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 628,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 415,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SBS opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

