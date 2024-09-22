CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CareDx were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CareDx by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

