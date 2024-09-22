Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of MiMedx Group worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 261,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 207,207 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.6 %

MDXG opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

