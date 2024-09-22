Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,706 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Astronics worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4,973.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $711.82 million, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.83. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $198.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATRO

About Astronics

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.