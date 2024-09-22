Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $52,805.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,088.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

