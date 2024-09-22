Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 366,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 184,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EWQ opened at $39.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $619.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

