Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $290.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. The firm had revenue of $357.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

