Rhumbline Advisers Invests $1.41 Million in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $6,013,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,243,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 252,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,100 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,557.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE:DBD opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

