REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of REGENXBIO worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after buying an additional 436,043 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 790,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 258.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 588,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of RGNX opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $165,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $165,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,279 shares of company stock worth $875,634. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

