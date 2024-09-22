Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 139,944 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of SSR Mining worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 28.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

