Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

