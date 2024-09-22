29,260 Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.