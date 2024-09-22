Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Ameresco worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $36.07 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

