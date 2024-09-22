LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155,124 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LG Display were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LPL opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

