Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 914 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAL opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

