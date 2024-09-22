Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.69% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $63.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.