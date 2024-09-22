Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,941 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 45.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.