Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 100,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 101,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.