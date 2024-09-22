Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEZ opened at $102.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.80. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

