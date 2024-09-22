Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSC. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,419,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $52.86.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0991 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

