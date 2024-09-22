Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.28% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

