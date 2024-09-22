Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 208.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Ameren by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $60,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 192.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,103,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,475,000 after buying an additional 726,404 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

