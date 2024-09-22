American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

