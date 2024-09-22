Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

