Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

