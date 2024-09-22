Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.4 %

ASO stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

