First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $500,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

