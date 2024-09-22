Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 575 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,172,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in IDEX by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 197,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.64. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

