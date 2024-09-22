Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST opened at $99.83 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $109.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 322.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

