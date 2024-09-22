Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 421.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 145,588 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,367,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 81,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,411,000.

Shares of PINK opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

