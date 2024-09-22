Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $95,537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,689,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,540 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $42,632,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,263.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 848,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 785,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,018,000 after purchasing an additional 782,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GMED opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

