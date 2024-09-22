Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter.

SRAD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

