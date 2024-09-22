MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down to $14.88

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $14.43. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 7,708 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
